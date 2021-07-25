There are currently 40 active wildfires within the Cariboo Fire Centre, including eight fires of note.

There are six active fires in the Quesnel Fire Zone, nine in the Central Cariboo Zone, three in the Chilcotin Zone, and 22 in the 100 Mile Fire Zone.

The BC Wildfire Service says crews are continuing their work with more direct attack operations on the Flat Lake Fire. Yesterday, planned ignitions were completed on the northeast corner of the fire, and crews are working on extinguishing hotspots in those areas today. There was moderate fire behaviour and some growth in the south and northwest corner. The fire is estimated to be 32,194 hectares in size.

Crews are working directly on the perimeter of the fire South of Canim Lake. Containment lines have been established around the north and west sides of the fire, and crews will patrol and mop up where the fire has burnt to the guard on those sides. The fire is estimated to be 2,673 hectares.

There was an increase in fire activity within the perimeter of the McKinley Lake fire, which is estimated to be 1,834 hectares in size. Today, crews will focus on continuing to tightline hose systems on the northeastern flank. They will also conduct mop-up operations on the perimeter of the eastern flank.

Aerial ignitions were planned yesterday for the Young Lake fire but did not commence due to erratic winds. If conditions allow, a planned aerial ignition may occur on the northeastern flank. The BC Wildfire Service says all fire activity remained within pre-determined containment lines, and the fire is estimated to be 2,631 hectares.

There is a fireguard all around the perimeter of the Big Stick Lake fire, which is estimated to be 7,321 hectares. Ground personnel, supported by water skimmers and helicopters, successfully conducted aerial and hand ignitions in the southwest flank of the wildfire.

There has been no growth on the Purdy Lake fire over the past few days and is still estimated at 8,100 hectares.