Canim Lake South to Mahood Lake area downgraded to Evacuation Alert
Canim Lake South Mahood Lake Evacuation Alert, July 24th - Cariboo Regional District
The Evacuation Order for the Canim Lake South to Mahood Lake area is being rescinded and replaced with an Evacuation Alert by the Cariboo Regional District.
The Cariboo Regional District says access to some properties may still be limited due to ongoing fire control activities, and is at the discretion of checkpoint personnel.
Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, but limited notice may be given due to changing conditions.