The Succour Lake Wildfire is no longer listed as a ‘Fire of Note’ on the BC Wildfire Service website.

However, the fire is still listed as ‘out of control’ on the BC Wildfire Service dashboard and is estimated to be 1,600 hectares in size.

The last ‘fire of note’ update (which came on Friday) says the fire has minimal growth.

The BC Wildfire Service says there are natural wetlands, lakes, and less volatile forest fuel features providing containment on two sides as well as the Lang Lake to the north.