The 100 Mile House Wranglers, Quesnel River Archers, Quesnel Canoe Club, Quesnel River Archers, and Quesnel Youth Soccer Association are receiving a boost to help them return to play.

“As B.C. makes its way through Step 3 of the Province’s restart plan, I want to thank the sport and recreational organizations for the central role they play in bringing people back together and in returning to the activities we love,” says Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Volunteers have done an amazing job adapting to the pandemic. Our government is proud to support these community-based sport organizations as they work to get people back in the game.”

The Local Sport Relief Fund provides grants of up to $7,500 to non-profit sports organizations to assist with various expenses.

This is the second allocation of funding for local sports organizations. In this round, the province is disbursing more than $1 million in grants to 214 organizations throughout the province.