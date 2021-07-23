BC Hydro crews are back working on a 25-kilovolt distribution line near 83 Mile Road that was damaged on Wednesday by the Flat Lake wildfire.

Northern Community Relations for BC Hydro, Lindsay Routledge said for safety purposes BC Hydro crews had to isolate the line that resulted in a power outage to 77 customers in the area.

“As of this morning, the Wildfire Service has cleared our crews to enter the area again. They’re on site right now and are trying to energize everything they can do safely so some power should be restored by this afternoon but we’re not sure of a full restoration time.”

Routledge said they’re not sure how much the crews can do safely and should know more later this afternoon.