Crews around the Young Lake Wildfire are working on structural protection including crews from Williams Lake.

Fire Information officer Madison Smith says the fire did see some growth on Wednesday.

“We had crews on-site setting up structural protection apparatuses,” Smith says, “[on Thursday,] an additional structural protection unit has been deployed from Williams Lake to do structural protection and treeage on Sharp Lake, and then work on Eagan Lake.”

The fire is estimated to be around 2,631 hectares in size, but accurate tracking hasn’t been completed because of dense smoke in the area.