The BC Wildfire Service sent out a recent tweet stating they are aware of rumours

circulating regarding the potential evacuation of 100 Mile House.

According to the Wildfire Service, 100 Mile House remains on alert and there are no recommendations at this time to change the current alert status.

In an interview today (Thursday), Mayor Mitch Campsall says now is not the time to worry and adds “Believe it or not we are still good.”

The fire may be advancing but it slowed down because of the rain.

“The rain definitely helped and the wind was on our side, it’s still on our side today pushing the fire in the other direction.”

The Mayor adds “We are not thinking about the order, not at all. We are still under alert and that is where we are.”

100 Mile House continues to work with the forestry, ministry highways, and the RCMP.

“The speed, the weather, are all part of it, it’s not an exact science. It all depends on what mother nature is doing, so we work with all those organizations to make it work,” stated Campsall.