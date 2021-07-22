The Thompson Nicola Regional District has issued an Evacuation Order for 103 properties in the Bonaparte Plateau or Electoral Area E.

The following addressed properties are affected:

8852 to 8920 Cleveland Rd;

8928 to 9252 Eagan Cres;

6385 to 9550 Eagan Lake Rd;

1885 to 5760 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR;

7181 to 7480 North Bonaparte Rd;

2996 to 3185 Reed Rd;

8233 Sharpe Lake Access No 1 Rd;

1780 to 2265 Sharpe Lake Rd;

1820 to 1885 Taylor Rd; and

Any other properties within the boundaries of the map shown above.

The TNRD says there is a critical shortage of commercial accommodations in Kamloops and throughout the region. If your primary residence has been evacuated, we recommend that you arrange to stay with friends or family. You can access other Emergency Support Services (for meals and other necessities) by reporting to the McArthur Island Sports Centre located at 1655 Island Parkway in Kamloops between 0900 and 1900 hrs.