The BC Wildfire Service says they are aware of several requests for donations within the Cariboo Fire Centre circulating online.

The BC Wildfire Service says they appreciate the sentiment behind the offers, but there is no need for additional supplies.

Anyone attempting to drop off donations to the Northeast Complex in 100 Mile House will be turned away for safety and security reasons.

In an emailed statement, the BC Wildfire Service says “though the intentions behind these actions are positive, they ultimately impact personnel time which is better spent managing the current wildfire situation.”

The BC Wildfire Service says to be wary of online requests of this nature, as they are unsolicited by the BC Wildfire Service.

They say anyone looking for a way to actively support firefighting efforts in BC should consider donating to the Red Cross’ British Columbia Fires Appeal, and Emergency Management BC is coordinating requests for help and offers of assistance.