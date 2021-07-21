Interior Health is getting closer to a milestone mark.

They’re nearing the millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine being administered throughout the Interior region as the #journey2immunity campaign continues.

In total over 969-thousand doses have been given which includes 557-thousand first doses and over 412-thousand second doses.

In a release, Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown, said “For anyone who has not had the chance to get immunized, it’s not too late. Whether you schedule an appointment or simply drop into any of our immunization clinics, we are continuing to make the vaccine available across the Interior. As the wildfire season intensifies, get immunized sooner rather than later, and protect yourself and your loved ones from illness”.