One of Interior Health’s mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics had originally been tentatively scheduled to stop in Williams Lake, but it may not be coming after all.

Interior Health says the second stop in Williams Lake was never confirmed but was listed as a tentative destination on their website.

In an emailed statement, Interior Health says “due to the limitations of the mobile clinic infrastructure and logistical requirements, such as it being an open tent, having outdoor waiting areas, staff requiring to stay in hotels, onward transport of supplies and the vaccine, and duty of care for our partner staff from BC Centre for Disease Control, Vancouver Coastal Health, and Pacific Destinations – a decision was made to re-route the mobile clinics away from areas most impacted by current wildfires and extreme heat.”

Interior Health says other models that are more resilient to wildfire impacts will continue to provide service as conditions and evacuation requirements allow, including the ongoing clinic at Thompson Rivers University.