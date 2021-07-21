A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect today for Williams Lake and Quesnel.

Bobby Sekhon, Meteorologist for Environment Canada, said there’s an upper low moving through Northern BC that’s creating unstable conditions.

“With that upper low moving across we’re seeing the Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Cariboo which could give gusts up to 80 kilometres an hour, hail of 2 to 3 centimetres, and downpours of 10 to 20 millimetres, so definitely keep an eye out and to stay tuned for any warnings that might come from that.”

Sekhon said Environment Canada is already seeing cells on their radar just north of Williams Lake and near Quesnel as well and that forecasters will be watching those really closely to see if they display any severe signatures on radar and if they do, Environment Canada will be issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

Looking at the long-range forecast, Sekhon said when this low moves through, it will remain fairly dry, in the latter part of the weekend another trough will be coming through bringing cooler temperatures with a chance of showers early next week.