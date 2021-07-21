The nationwide ‘Adopt a Highway’ program has returned after being canceled for a year due to the pandemic.

The program offers organizations and volunteer groups the opportunity to clean up sections of roadway by ‘adopting’ a small section of provincial highway for a minimum of 2 years at a time.

Once ‘adopted’, groups can then head out or sponsor activities such as landscape beautification, litter pickup, and identifying and reporting invasive plant species.

Those wishing to pull non-toxic invasive species will need to contact a regional invasive species organization, where a representative will arrange a short presentation on how to identify local priority invasive species, pull non-toxic weeds, and report new infestations.

Groups of 3 volunteers would have to participate in these cleanups, which may also include weeding and landscaping at least four times a year on a minimum 2km stretch of highway.

Multiple sections of Highway 97 are up for grabs, including the John Hart Highway from 20 St to Friesen Subdivision in Dawson Creek.

In the Peace District, 271 Road to 273 Road on the Alaska Highway in Charlie Lake is up for adoption, as well as areas in Hudson’s Hope and Chetwynd.

Meanwhile, areas within the Bulkley- Stikine District are also available on Highway 37 and Highway 16.

This includes from the Dease Lake Dump to 2.4 Km North of Boulder Avenue as well as Babine Lake Road to 3.4 Km North in Burns Lake and Donaldson Road to 2.7km East towards Smithers on Highway 16.

All participants must be at least 12 years old, participants between the ages of 12 and 18 must be supervised by an adult aged 19 or older.

Anyone interested in adopting a highway must apply online, a full list of adoptable roadways can be found here.