There has been some progress on the fires raging across the Prince George Fire Centre.

The Cutoff Creek blaze, south of Fraser Lake and the largest in the PG Fire Centre has been downgraded from a Evacuation Order to an Evacuation Alert.

Sharon Nickel with the PG Fire Centre said the amount of resources on the Cutoff Creek wildfire had changed, saying there were 56 firefighters, 9 structural protection unit personnel, three helicopters, and 30 pieces of equipment on site.

“So it (Tentfire Creek wildfire) is now being held, and it’s at 2,400 hectares in size. We’ve got 15 firefighters, one helicopter, and 8 pieces of heavy equipment on that one,” said Nickel.

The Black Pine fire Area Restriction Order has been rescinded.

And the Evacuation Order and Evacuation Alert for the Grizzly Lake fire has been updated.

The PG Fire Centre has 60 active wildfires, 8 of them are of note.

The BC Government announced a provincial state of emergency today (Tuesday) due to the increase in wildfire activity and the forecast for adverse weather.