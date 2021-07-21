According to BC Health officials, 57.8% of BC adults and 54.4% of those 12 and up are now fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

80% of those 12 and up, and 81% of adults in the province received their first jab.

That being said, 76 new cases popped up in the province, 37 of those were in Interior Health.

There are currently 692 active cases, 207 of which are in the interior.

Of the active cases, 50 people are currently in hospital and 12 are in intensive care.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

* no new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 32

* nine new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 241

* 37 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 207

* 27 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 182

* three new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 22

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: eight