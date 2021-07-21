Cariboo Regional District Chair Margo Wagner and 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall are urging Cariboo residents to be ready to evacuate.

In a video released by the CRD, Wagner thanked those involved in the wildfire response.

“I’d like to start by thanking all of the organizations and individuals playing a part in our wildfire response,” Wagner says, “it’s a list too long to go into here, but rest assured, we are grateful for your efforts and your sacrifice. I’d also like to recognize the people who are already on evacuation order. I want you to know that we are making every effort to secure your home and property until your safe return, and we will continue to assist however we can until that time has come.”

Wagner continued by urging people to be ready to evacuate if needed.

“We have the best wildfire fighters in the world on our side right now, but that does not give us the luxury of apathy. It is likely there will be more people out of their homes because of evacuations order before the summer is over. Keeping people safe is our first priority, the community plays a major role. If we make our own safety paramount, by evacuating when ordered, it lets responders focus on protecting natural and human-made assets from further loss.”

Wagner says if you receive an evacuation order to stay calm, secure your home, and get going.

Mayor Campsall shared similar words.

“I want the people of 100 Mile and the surrounding area, to know that we are working as hard as we can to keep you safe here at home, so you can continue working, shopping, and living in our community,” Campsall says, “But we recognize we’re dealing with Mother Nature. We’re hoping for the best, but we’re preparing for what might come. That means we may have to ask you to leave your home for your own safety. If we do have to have to go into an evacuation, we are going to do everything we can to get you back home as fast as possible when it’s safe.”