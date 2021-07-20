The size of the Flat Lake Wildfire is now estimated at over 19 thousand hectares according to the BC Wildfire service.

However, the Wildfire Information Officer Rosalie Macaulay says this doesn’t include Monday’s growth, which was to the North and West.

Crews are working today to construct line from the southeast anchor point, which was created by successful aerial and hand ignitions yesterday.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting no growth on the South of Canim Lake fire, and crews have made progress on establishing, and are near completing guards in the north, west, and east of this fire.

They say crews will be working to establish guards in the south.

Wildfire information officer Madison Smith says Highway 20 was temporarily closed because of the Hotnarko Fire.

“The fire did have a little bit of a flare-up which caused the temporary closure of Highway 20,” Smith says, “the Highway is now open again, it was closed for just a couple of hours when our crews were actioning the fire. There were air tankers and water skimmers out there, along with our heavy equipment and ground personnel working on the Highway side of the fire.”

There was some growth in the Big Stick Lake area, but there hasn’t been a new map produced due to smoke in the area.

The BC Wildfire Service says winds picked up Monday afternoon, which coupled with warm temperatures, led to fire growth on the northeast part of the fire.

In addition, the BC Wildfire Service is reporting no significant growth in the Purdy Lake, McKinley Lake, and Chasm wildfires.

As of Tuesday, there are 47 active fires burning in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Seven of them are in the Quesnel Fire Zone, 3 are classified as under control, and 4 are out of control.

There are eight active fires in the Central Cariboo Zone, 6 of them are classified as out of control, and 2 are under control.

The Incident Management team is managing wildfires to the north of Highway 24 and east of Highway 97. This accounts for 18 of the 27 active fires within the 100 Mile Fire Zone. 12 of those fires are classified as under control, 4 are being held, and 11 are out of control.