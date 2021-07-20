School District 27 announced 4 administrative changes yesterday (July 19).

Calvin Williams will take over as principal of Skyline Alternate School with general supervisory responsibilities of the site that includes GROW and the Rural Schools program.

Dean Coder, Director of Instruction, will assume responsibility for Grow’s distributed learning.

Caitlin Currie will have supervision and leadership of the Rural Schools Program.

And Holly Zurak will be the Principal of Nesika after spending the last year as Vice-Principal of the school.

The District has begun its search for a Vice-Principal of Nesika.

These administrative changes are effective August 1, 2021.