Canada is set to hit the 66 million COVID-19 vaccine threshold next week

In the federal cabinet’s weekly vaccine update, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says total active cases in the country are now below 4,700 for the first time since late last August.

Tam said as of this morning(Tuesday) almost 80 percent of eligible Canadians 12 and older have received at least one dose, up one percent from last week.

Second shots continue to climb with just under two-thirds of Canadians now fully inoculated.

Tam adds that the latest Canadian survey data from June shows 84 to 88 percent of those asked have either received a dose of vaccine already or intend to get one soon.

With seven weeks to go before the fall and back to school, college and university, she once again urged Canadians of all eligible ages to get vaccinated.