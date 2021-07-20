BC Wildfire Service said Highway 20 west of Anahim Lake is closed due to increased fire activity from the Hotnarko Creek wildfire.

Both directions are closed, and there are no detours available.

Ground personnel are on-site with skimmers and air tankers, but there is no expected opening time.

The Hotnarko Creek wildfire is about 1,500 hectares in size and is considered of note in the Cariboo Fire Centre.