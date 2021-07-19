Interior Health will be re-opening their COVID-19 immunization clinic tomorrow in 100 Mile House.

It will remain at the Community Hall on Birch Avenue as a drop-in-only clinic.

No advanced appointments are necessary as people will be able to walk up, register, and receive their first COVID-19 vaccine or second vaccine if they received their first dose more than 49 days ago.

Interior Health says the clinic will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:45 am to 3 pm, and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:15 am to 5:30 pm.

Anyone with an existing appointment booked will have their appointment time honored.