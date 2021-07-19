The Flat Lake Wildfire 27 kilometers southwest of 100 Mile House and West of Flat Lake is now 15,838 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Service said there was a small amount of growth onto the southeast yesterday, no growth towards 100 Mile House, and Highway 97 was not immediately threatened.

Today crews and equipment are working to establish indirect control lines to support planned ignitions that will occur when conditions permit.

South of Canim Lake is estimated at 2,343 hectares and today crews are working to establish a hose lay on the northeast corner.

Structure protection personnel have been deployed are being supported by fire crew personnel.

BC Wildfire Service said the Succour Lake wildfire is estimated at 529 hectares in size and that there has been minimal over the last 10 days.

It is no immediately threatening at communities or access roads at this time.

The Big Stick Lake wildfire estimated at 6,580 hectares did not grow significantly yesterday and fire behavior was fairly low intensity.

Madison Smith, Fire Information Officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre said crews have been working to re-establish and beef up their fireguards in the critical areas.

“Our firefighters did work overnight to take advantage of cooler temperatures so they could make good progress overnight which they were successful with that. There are helicopters out there bucketing on the fire and Highway 20 is now fully open to Bella Coola.”

The Mckinley Lake wildfire near Horsefly is estimated at 1,834 hectares in size and hasn’t seen any significant growth.

Smith said today they have 43 firefighters, 22 pieces of heavy equipment, and 3 helicopters working on the fire.

The Hotnarko Creek fire is estimated at 1,500 hectares in size and Smith said crews are working today to put in fire guards around the fire.

And there was no significant growth on the Chasm fire North of Chasm Park and south of 70 Mile.

BC Wildfire Service said personnel and equipment have made notable progress on the south and east flanks.

Skimmers were on site yesterday actioning the northeast flank to help cool the fire for crews to continue with direct fire suppression.

BC Wildfire Service says there are 8 active wildfires burning in the Quesnel Fire Zone, 4 fires are now classified as under control and 4 are out of control.

In the Central Cariboo Zone, there are 7 active wildfires, 2 classified as under control, and 5 are out of control.