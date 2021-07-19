Canada’s border is set to reopen to fully vaccinated travellers from the U.S in a few weeks.

Federal officials say the border, closed to non-essential travel since March 2020, will begin allowing entry to American citizens and permanent residents living in the U.S. as of August 9th.

Travellers will need to have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entering Canada for non-essential travel.

Those coming to Canada must use the ArriveCAN app or web portal to submit their travel information, with very few exceptions.

If they are eligible to enter Canada and meet specific criteria, fully vaccinated travellers will not have to quarantine upon arrival in Canada.

The number of airports where international flights can land as of August 9th is also expanding.

Flights will be able to land at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport; Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport, Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport, and Edmonton International Airport.

Fully vaccinated travellers will also not need a post-arrival test, unless they are randomly selected for one, under a new border testing surveillance program at airports and land border crossings.

All travellers will still need a negative test result before arriving.

The three-night government authorized hotel stay requirement will also be eliminated for all travellers arriving by air as of August 9th.

Fully vaccinated travellers who meet the requirements will be exempt from quarantine but they must still provide a quarantine plan and be prepared to quarantine, in case it is determined at the border that they do not meet the necessary requirements.

Meanwhile, on September 7th, as long as there’s not a surge in COVID-19 cases in our country, Canada’s borders will be open for any fully vaccinated travellers from abroad.

They must be fully vaccinated with a Government of Canada-accepted vaccine at least 14 days prior to entering Canada and meet specific entry requirements.