13 Cariboo road projects completed from $4-million in transportation investments
13 projects ranging from transportation upgrades in rural and remote communities to climate change adaptation projects on Cariboo roads have been completed through provincial funding.
“Investment in our transportation infrastructure has never been more important as we focus on recovery from the pandemic,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “These infrastructure recovery projects are important for communities as they improve access to crucial services and provide good jobs that lay the foundation for strong economic growth.”
$1 million went towards projects focused on climate adaptation to improve the resiliency of the region’s highway network. These included:
- Cache Creek – supply and stockpile rip rap in Copper Valley Pit #0648 for use throughout the service area.
- Quesnel – rip-rap production for erosion site at Barkerville Highway and West Fraser Road.
An additional $3 million went towards projects focusing on upgrading side and secondary roads in rural and remote communities:
- Canim Lake Community and First Nation – road strengthening at Canim Lake Road.
- Secwepemc – road strengthening at Pressey Lake area.
- Canoe Creek FN – road strengthening at Big Bar Road.
- Canoe Creek IR 3 – road strengthening at Meadow Lake Road.
- Southern Dog Creek Area – road strengthening and drainage improvements at Dog Creek Road.
- Northern Dog Creek Area – road strengthening and drainage improvements at Dog Creek Road.
- 100 Mile House Area – strategic stockpile locations of gravels and rip rap for road strengthening of North Bonaparte Road, Meadow Lake Road and Spout Lake Road.
- Williams Lake Area – rip rap production for erosion site at Horsefly Road and Likely Road.
- West of Quesnel – Nazko Road brushing, daylighting and sightline improvements.
- West of Lillooet – brushing, grading, base stabilization and road strengthening on Highline Road.
- West of Lillooet – gravel placement along Road 40 and Mission Dam Road.