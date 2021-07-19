13 projects ranging from transportation upgrades in rural and remote communities to climate change adaptation projects on Cariboo roads have been completed through provincial funding.

“Investment in our transportation infrastructure has never been more important as we focus on recovery from the pandemic,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “These infrastructure recovery projects are important for communities as they improve access to crucial services and provide good jobs that lay the foundation for strong economic growth.”

$1 million went towards projects focused on climate adaptation to improve the resiliency of the region’s highway network. These included:

Cache Creek – supply and stockpile rip rap in Copper Valley Pit #0648 for use throughout the service area.

Quesnel – rip-rap production for erosion site at Barkerville Highway and West Fraser Road.

An additional $3 million went towards projects focusing on upgrading side and secondary roads in rural and remote communities: