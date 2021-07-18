The BC Wildfire Service says there was some growth in the Flat Lake fire to the southeast, and smoke was visible from Highway 97 and surrounding communities.

As of Sunday morning, the fire is still listed as an estimated 14-thousand hectares in size.

They say crews are working with heavy equipment today to establish and gain access in the area to the southeast of the fire, and to support line in and around identified values.

There are 12 helicopters working on this fire, as well as 35 firefighters.

Some parts of the Thompson Nicola Regional District under evacuation alert have been upgraded to an evacuation order, and the Evacuation Order and Alerts issued by the Cariboo Regional District are still in place.

The BC Wildfire Service is also reporting growth in the Big Stick Lake Fire.

They say wind picked up from the southeast Saturday afternoon, which pushed fire growth on the north and northwest flanks of the fire.

This fire is estimated to be around 65-hundred hectares in size.

South of Canim Lake, crews are working today to establish a hose lay on the northeast corner moving south along the established guard, and are monitoring other areas of the fire.

Structure protection personnel have been deployed, and are being supported by fire crew personnel.

Decreased visibility from smoke has made accurate tracking difficult in recent days, with the latest estimated size of the fire being 2,343 hectares.

the Cariboo Fire Centre is reporting progress in some of the fires burning in the Cariboo.

They say there has been no new growth in the McKinley Lake Fire, no significant growth in the Purdy Lake fire, and minimal growth in the Young Lake and Succour Lake fires.

There are currently 56 wildfires active in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

28 of those are in the 100 Mile Fire Zone, with a total of over 19-thousand hectares being burned.

The Incident Management Team is now managing wildfires to the north of Highway 24, and East of Highway 97 within this zone.

There are 10 active fires in the Quesnel Fire Zone, 5 of which are classified as under control, one is being held, and 4 are out of control/

There are 7 active fires in the Central Cariboo Fire Zone, 2 of which are under control, and 5 of which are classified as out of control.