The Cariboo Fire Centre is currently experiencing a very high level of wildfire activity with a fire danger rating of extreme across the fire centre.

Dryness and extreme heat across the province has raised free dangers to critical levels, and these conditions alongside daily lighting events have reproduced an average of 45 ignitions per day between July 6 and 13 across the province.

The Cariboo Fire Centre is reminding the public that campfires, and Category 2 and 3 fires are prohibited across the province. This ban also includes fireworks, sky lanterns burn barrels or cages, binary exploding targets, tiki and similar kinds of torches chimineas, and outdoor stoves or other portable campfire apparatus.

At this time, the BC Wildfire Service has not implemented any backcountry closures, and all trails and backroads that are not affected by Area Restriction Orders, or are otherwise under municipal or BC Parks jurisdiction, remain open for public use.

Members of the public recreating in the backcountry are reminded to remain vigilant and act responsibly. ATV users are reminded to keep it away from dry areas, and make sure a spark arrestor device is installed. Smokers are also reminded to fully extinguish their cigarette, and dispose of it responsibly.

Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused fires. Always practice safe, responsible fire use where permitted.