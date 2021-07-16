The Toronto Blue Jays are coming home.

The team announced Friday evening they will play their first game back in Toronto on July 30th.

Club officials say they were granted a National Interest Exemption by the federal government paving the way for them to return home after nearly two years away because of border restrictions put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo.

They began this season in Dunedin, Florida before coming back to Buffalo.