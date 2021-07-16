(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

Health officials reported 49.9% of eligible BC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Additionally, 79.5% (3,686,611) of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose.

Meanwhile, 80.6% (3,485,949) of all eligible adults in BC have received their first dose and 53.2% (2,301,322) received their second dose.

45 new cases of COVID-19 were found in BC, for a total of 148,331 cases in the province.

There are currently 652 active cases, and 145,908 people who tested positive have since recovered.

Of the active cases, 60 individuals are currently in hospital and 12 are in intensive care.

Breakdown by Region:

one new case in Northern Health Total active cases: 29

