As fires continue to burn in the area, and despite the fact that the District is on Evacuation Alert, Mayor Mitch Campsall says “we are still in good shape.”

He says it is nowhere near as bad as 2017.

“They’re fighting the fires and the fires are being held back so far. We are still in better shape than we were in 2017.”

He says the evacuation alert is just a precaution as the weather can change drastically, but he isn’t worried today.

The District isn’t looking at an evacuation order as of yet; however, if the situation changes, it will.

“I’m not worried about it today, again the situation might change depending on mother nature and the thunderstorm we are to have tonight.”

He says it seems to be a wait-and-see game as the weather progresses.

“It’s a matter of wait and see but again I’m not as worried. Yes, we have evacuations all around us, alerts and we are on alert, but we are still in really good shape.”

Campsall says people should have a bag packed as a precaution.

“Everybody get your to-go bag going with enough clothing for a week, as well as important papers, jewelry, and those types of items at your front door just in case we evacuate. But we’re not looking at that right now, it’s not a concern of ours yet.”