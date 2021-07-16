Private security has been hired by the Cariboo Regional District to help protect evacuated properties in the Cariboo.

CRD Emergency Operations Centre Public Information Officer Lloyd Piehl says patrols are already going out.

“[They’re] looking for suspicious activity, asking people ‘who are you’ and ‘what are you doing here’, and just being very polite,” Piehl says, “We’re putting the framework in place so we have actual protocol about it, but we will have checkpoints up by tonight with people questioning.”

Piehl says people will have to have permits to enter order areas.

“[This is] mainly for safety, but also security,” Piehl says, “we have to know who’s going in there and who’s not, and who’s supposed to be there and who’s not.”

Piehl says the checkpoint locations have not been decided yet.