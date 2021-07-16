The stretch of Highway 20 east of Anahim Lake has been reopened to traffic.

Drive BC says the road is open to traffic, but drivers should expect delays.

Drive BC says this is subject to change on short notice, and there are limited accommodations and supplies in Nimpo Lake and Anahim Lake.

This area of Highway 20 was closed two days ago and reopened with a pilot car service yesterday.

According to drive BC, the area of Highway 20 west of Anahim Lake, between Rainbow Range Trailhead and Elsey Road remains closed.

Drive BC says the next scheduled update for these roads is planned for Saturday morning at 9:00.