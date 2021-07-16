The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is downgrading a small portion of the Flat Lake to Green Lake North Evacuation Order to an Evacuation Alert.

The EOC is adding the small area along the north side of Watch Lake Road to the Horse Lake – Sheridan Lake Evacuation Alert area. Residents in the Watch Lake Area will be allowed to travel to and from their residences effective immediately.

Since the area remains on evacuation alert, residents should remain prepared for an evacuation by: