Small portion of Flat Lake to Green Lake North Evacuation Order downgraded to Alert
Cariboo Regional District Horse Lake Sheridan Lake Expansion, July 15, 2021
The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is downgrading a small portion of the Flat Lake to Green Lake North Evacuation Order to an Evacuation Alert.
The EOC is adding the small area along the north side of Watch Lake Road to the Horse Lake – Sheridan Lake Evacuation Alert area. Residents in the Watch Lake Area will be allowed to travel to and from their residences effective immediately.
Since the area remains on evacuation alert, residents should remain prepared for an evacuation by:
- Have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside the area, should the area be brought back under evacuation order.
- Keep essential items readily available for a quick departure, including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).
- Ensure that any dependents or pets are prepared for departure.
- Ensure that pets and livestock remain in a safe area.
- Ensure that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available again if required.
- In the event you are evacuated, do not shut off your natural gas. For more information, visit fortisbc.com/forestfires.
- Monitor reliable news sources for evacuation order information and the CRD’s channels on Facebook and cariboord.ca. Further information will be issued as it becomes available.