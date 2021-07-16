Titetown And Nazko North Areas Issued An Evacuation Alert Expansion
An Evacuation Alert expansion has been issued by the Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre.
It’s for 289 parcels in the Titetown and Nazko North area covering 66,711 hectares.
An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be required.
Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.