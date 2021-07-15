Drive BC says the stretch of Highway 20 that was closed east of Anahim Lake is open with pilot car service.

The area of the Highway affected is between Dean river PI and Bittner Road, or 22 kilometres east of Anahim Lake to 32 kilometres west of Tatla Lake. Drive BC says to expect delays on this road due to pilot cars. Drive BC also says this road could be closed again with little notice.

Drive BC still has Highway 20 west of Anahim Lake between Rainbow Range Trailhead and Elsey Road listed as closed at this time. Drive BC says there is no detour or estimated time of opening available for this stretch of highway.

The next scheduled update for these roads is planned for tomorrow at 9:00 AM.