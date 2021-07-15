Thompson-Nicola Regional District issues Evacuation Alert for 70 Mile House and Chasm area
Thompson-Nicola Regional District Evacuation Alert
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued an Evacuation Alert for 199 properties in the Bonaparte Plateau Electoral Area, which includes 70 Mile House and Chasm.
The TNRD says the Alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property should it be necessary. The TRND says residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, but residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.
WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:
- Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be called while separated.
- Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick.
- Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.
- Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).
- Arrange transportation for all your household Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.
- Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.
- Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor for information on evacuation orders and location of Reception.