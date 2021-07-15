The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued an Evacuation Alert for 199 properties in the Bonaparte Plateau Electoral Area, which includes 70 Mile House and Chasm.

The TNRD says the Alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property should it be necessary. The TRND says residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, but residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO: