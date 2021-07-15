Highway 97 has been reopened south of 100 Mile House, but could be closed again with limited notice according to Drive BC.

Drive BC says a Travel Advisory is still in effect for Highway 97 because of limited visibility caused by smoke.

The affected stretch of highway 97 is between Big Bar Road, and the 94 Mile Frontage, or 5 kilometres south of 100 Mile House to 7 kilometres north of Clinton.

Drive BC also says this part of Highway 97 could be closed again with limited notice.

Drive BC’s next scheduled update for this part of Highway 97 is planned for Friday morning at 10:00.