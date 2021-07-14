City of Williams Lake activates Emergency Operations Centre
Williams Lake Fire Department -File photo (MyCaribooNow.com staff)
The City of Williams Lake has activated its Emergency Operations Centre at the Fire Hall to support and monitor fire activity throughout the Cariboo.
The City says there is no immediate threat to any structures or property within City boundaries, but they will continue to monitor any structures or property in the immediate area.
Updates will be provided as they are available. For information of an urgent nature, call 250-392-4321.