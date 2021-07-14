The Cariboo Regional District has issued an Evacuation Order for 1074 properties in Flat Lake to Green Lake N.

Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.

The evacuation route is:

Little Green Lake Road to North Bonaparte Road to Highway 24, West to Highway 97 North to 100 Mile House Watch Lake Road North to Highway 24 West to Highway 97 North to 100 Mile House. Continue on Highway 97 North to Williams Lake ESS Centre located at the Women’s Contact Society at 51A Fourth Ave S in Williams Lake

The CRD has also issued an Evacuation Order for 482 parcels in the Canim Lake S to Mahood Lake area.

This order covers 26,395 hectares.

Members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.

The evacuation route is Mahood Lake Road West to Canim Lake South Road, West to Canim-Hendrix Lake Road, West to Highway 97, South to 100 Mile House.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

You must leave the area immediately

Register at the ESS Centre at name and address of centre

Close all windows and doors

Do not shut off your natural gas if you receive an evacuation order. For more information visit www.fortisbc.com

Close gates (latch) but do not lock

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use more vehicles than you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY