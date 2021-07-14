The Quesnel Fire Department responded quickly last night to a grass fire near the Quesnel footbridge.

“We were dispatched last night about 7:30 to a grass fire on the West side of Quesnel.” Fire Chief Ron Richert said, “Upon arrival we had numerous people who were actually assisting, trying to get this grass fire out. When we got there obviously the fire department took over and extinguished the area.”

Richert said the department responded with 24 members, 3 pieces of apparatus and were on scene for approximately 45 minutes