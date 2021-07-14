Highway 20 is now closed both East and West of Anahim Lake due to wildfires according to Drive BC.

Drive BC says the Highway is closed between Rainbow Range Trailhead and Elsey Road (38 to 6 km west of Anahim Lake), and between Dean River PI and Bittner Road (22 km east of Anahim Lake to 32 km west of Tatla Lake).

As of Wednesday morning, Drive BC says there is no detour available, and there is no estimated time or opening available for either closure.

Drive BC says the next scheduled update for these closures is tomorrow morning at 9:00.