A wildfire has caused the closure of highway 97 in the south Cariboo.

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 97 is closed 16 km north of 70 Mile House due to the Flat Lake wildfire. That fire is estimated at 1000 hectares.

The detour route is via Highway 24 through the Interlakes to highway 5.

There’s an evacuation alert in place for the Flat Lake wildfire from both the Cariboo Regional District and the Thompson Nicola Regional District.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Flat Lake wildfire that’s closed highway 97 is 27km south of 100 Mile House.

DRIVE BC is also reporting that the Canim South Lake Road is closed in both directions.

A detour is available via Mahood Lake Road to Horse Lake Road to Highway 24.