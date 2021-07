An Evacuation Alert has been issued by Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

This alert is for 93 parcels in the Flat Lake Area.

It covers an additional 9,988 hectares.

The original alert, issued back on Sunday (July 11) was for just 15 parcels and covered only 6,052 hectares.

The Flat Lake wildfire, 27 kilometres southwest of 100 Mile, is now estimated at one thousand hectares.