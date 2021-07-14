Pursuant to the BC Emergency Program Act, an Evacuation Order has been issued by the Cariboo

Regional District. This order is replacing the Big Stick Area Order issued on July 10, 2021 at 7:15

pm.

Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be

expediting this action.

The evacuation route is Highway 20 to Williams Lake.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• You must leave the area immediately

• Register at the ESS Centre at the Women’s Contact Society at 51A Fourth Ave S in

Williams Lake

• Close all windows and doors

• Do not shut off your natural gas if you receive an evacuation order. For more

information visit www.fortisbc.com/.

• Close gates (latch) but do not lock

• Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help

• Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately

available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

• Do not use more vehicles than you have to.

• Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.