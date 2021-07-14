Williams Lake First Nation led a ground blessing ceremony near the Cariboo Memorial Hospital yesterday (July 13th) afternoon.

Chief Willie Sellers said everyone from the outlying areas comes into Williams Lake to utilize the services that include the hospital, a place of wellness.

“I couldn’t be happier, more proud, to see the blessing of the grounds today and to be able to kick this project off, this design off, and eventually when we get the groundbreaking off in a good way.”

Sellars was also happy to have been asked to host this very special ceremony that was arranged by Interior Health.

“The province and Interior Health they want to see more First Nation inclusion and I hold my hands up to them for engaging with us early.” Sellars said, “The project breaking ground is still potentially a year away and we’re already involved and we’re taking the necessary steps and it’s all based on that engagement they had preliminary with First Nations people throughout the region. People are listening. People are starting to understand the importance of that First Nation inclusion, and for us to be here, taking part and leading the ceremony just kind of shows the positive direction that we’re going in this day and age.”

City of Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb also attended the ceremony

“This is a big project that’s going to be part of our City and a part of our region, more importantly, because the development of this hospital has been going on for a long time. We’re happy we’re at the next stage, we’re happy to participate with the First Nations to bless the ground and now I look forward to the sod-turning ceremony.”