Drive BC is reporting that the road between Dean River Place and Dowling Road (15 km west of Tatala Lake to 22 km east of Anahim Lake) is closed in both directions due to wildfire.

A detour is not available and the estimated time of opening is not available.

Drive BC says an assessment is in progress, watch for traffic control and that the next update will be tomorrow (JULY 14) at 9.

The road is closed from Dowling Road to 27 kilometres east of Dean River Place.

The BC Wildfire Service confirms that the closure is due to the Big Stick Lake wildfire.

That fire remains active and has led to the evacuation of 27 properties in the Big Stick Lake area.