An Evacuation Alert has been issued by Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for three parcels in the Crooked Lake Area.

This alert covers 7,447 hectares.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT, you should be prepared for an evacuation order by:

• Having a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area

be brought under evacuation order.

• Keeping essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications,

eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you

choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

• Ensuring that any dependents are prepared for departure.

• Prepare to move people with disabilities, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

• Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

• Ensuring that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre

will be made available if required.

