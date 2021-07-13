100 Mile House RCMP received a call about a missing woman, Danessa Dunphy, in the 100 Mile House area on Sunday (July 11).

Police say her mother called them after Dunphy’s phone was no longer in service and she hadn’t heard from her.

Danessa is described as:

173cm tall

66 kg with blonde dreadlocks over shoulder length.

She was last seen wearing a bikini top and shorts

She is traveling with a dog ( reference in the photo) and may have been traveling with her friend, Maegen.

Police say it is unknown which direction Danessa and her friend may have been traveling.

However, it is suspected she may have gone back to Vancouver Island, specifically Nanaimo, where she previously lived.

100 Mile House RCMP is looking for Danessa to make contact with the police detachment closest to her location.

If anyone has information on Danessa’s whereabouts, they are asked to call their local police agency or the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.