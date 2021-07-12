Williams Lake and 100 Mile House are under a Heat Warning.

Bobby Sekhon, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada said that’s because they continue to see really high temperatures in both the daytime and the overnight, we’re into the ’30s for a daytime high and overnight we’re not getting as cool as we’d like with lows in the 13 to 14 degrees range.

“It looks like we’re probably going to have this Heat Warning in effect for at least a couple of days here, Monday, Tuesday, and as we get into Wednesday we might slightly fall out of the heatwave criteria.”

Sekhon said looking at the forecast we do have a change in the pattern coming, especially Thursday into Friday.

“As we get into Friday,” Sekhon said, “there will be a chance of showers with a trough moving through the area and that will bring some showers and the possibility of thunderstorms as well however we’re not looking at a major precipitation event.”