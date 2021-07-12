The Cariboo Regional District has now lifted the alert for 679 properties in the Deka Lake area and for 14 on Judson Road.

It was issued back on July 7th when an Evacuation Order was downgraded.

These same residents were evacuated from their homes back on Canada Day.

The Southwest of Deka Lake fire has been at 650 hectares for quite a few days now and the BC Wildfire Centre says mop up activities are now underway.

Some resources are beginning demobilization and are being reassigned to other fires in the vicinity.