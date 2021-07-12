A thunderstorm caused a power outage at the 108 Ranch on Saturday. (July 10, 2021)

Bob Gammer, Northern Communities Relation Manager with BC Hydro, says the cause of the power outage was lightning and it affected 829 residents in the area.

The power went out at around 9:30 pm and remained down for 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Gammer says protective equipment engaged since the whole circuit crashed, so the crews had to fix the switch in the substation located in 100 Mile House.

BC Hydro was notified about the power outage immediately by a client.

Gammer says the majority of the time they rely on customers to call in outages.

To report a power outage the public can call 1-800-224-9376